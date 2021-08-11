Harry Kane could sign new deal with Tottenham, fans react

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is reportedly a target for Manchester City this summer.

There have been rumours that the player is determined to leave the London club and wants to join a more ambitious club where he can win major trophies.

However, Alasdair Gold from football.london has claimed that there are noises coming out of the striker’s camp that a new contract with Tottenham could be a possibility.

He said: “I’m intrigued to see where this goes now for Kane and ‘Camp Kane’ as it were – that’s not calling him ‘camp’, it’s more the people around him.

“There’s little bits of noises coming out from around his camp not to entirely rule out a new contract for him, which would be an incredible U-turn or a turnaround.”

The player recently returned from his holiday to join pre-season training, and he could be available for Tottenham’s season opener against City.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League and losing him could be a devastating blow for the Londoners.

Spurs will be hoping to get back into the Champions League this coming season and need to hold on to their key players for that to happen.

Kane signing a new contract would be a massive boost for everyone associated with the Premier League club.

Spurs have had an impressive transfer window, and keeping their best player would be the icing on the cake.

Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the reports.

Give him the contract, give him a pay rise and give him an agreeable release clause. He has been loyal to the club and deserves it. He will be 29 end of this season and deserves a move if we yet again fail to compete or are further neglected by lack of #levyout investment. — John Sharkie #enicout #levyout (@MrSharkie) August 10, 2021

This feels like a huge turnaround and unlikely…but as a Spurs fan I'll take it 😁 It's the hope that kills us! — It all seems a bit trivial now 💙 (@MattyFrench82) August 10, 2021

The only person to benefit from this will be Kane. Stay another year, damage limitation and have a release clause included. A little too late. The horse made a bolt for it but found the door ajar. #THFC #COYS — John Hueston (@johnrhueston) August 10, 2021

KING IS STAYING AHHH pic.twitter.com/HChj1IW2EY — Jacob (@JacobTHFC_) August 10, 2021

tears he just wants a release clause — a (@aishathfc) August 10, 2021

Read: Tottenham hoping to sign 23-year-old attacker.