Tottenham still hoping to sign Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in recent weeks.

We covered reports earlier that the Premier League side have agreed on a fee with the Italian champions for the Argentine international.

According to Football Insider, Inter have changed their stance regarding the sale of the 23-year-old striker following their decision to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

The Italian giants do not wish to sell both strikers in one summer and they are reluctant to part with Martinez now.

The report adds that Tottenham have held talks with Inter Milan regarding the 23-year-old and they remain in contact with the player’s camp regarding a summer move.

Apparently, the Premier League side are hopeful after the latest talks with the player’s entourage last night.

The Londoners have been linked with a move for the Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as well but Martinez is thought to be higher on their transfer wish list.

The Argentine forward scored 19 goals and picked up 11 assists across all competitions last season and he helped Inter Milan win the Scudetto.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality long term investment for the Premier League side if they manage to pull off his services in the coming weeks.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer. Even if he ends up staying, the Londoners need to add more depth to their striking department.

Nuno Espirito Santo cannot hope to challenge the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United with just one recognised goalscorer at his disposal.

