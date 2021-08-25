Harry Kane confirms he will stay at Tottenham this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and Manchester City have been tipped as a potential destination.

Apparently, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is not keen on selling the 28-year-old England international anytime soon and the player has now accepted that he will have to continue at the London club this season.

Harry Kane has now sent out a message to the Tottenham fans on social media claiming that he is overwhelmed with the messages of support he has received from the fans in the last few weeks and he also thanked them for the reception on Sunday.

The player has also revealed that he will be staying at Tottenham this summer and he is completely focused on helping the side achieve a successful season.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽ I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Kane’s decision to stay at Tottenham will come as a massive boost to the club and the fanbase.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players around Europe losing him would have severely weakened the Tottenham attack.

The Londoners have had an impressive transfer window so far and it remains to be seen whether Nuno Espirito Santo can guide them back into the top four.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted Kane’s post on Twitter earlier.

Best striker in the world pal never once questioned you — LP (@thfclp__) August 25, 2021

We love you H! Thank you for this message it means a lot to all of us. I hope the higher ups back you properly – best striker in the world! 💙 — aj (@ajtracey) August 25, 2021

ONE OF OUR OWN 💙 — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) August 25, 2021

Now let's get some 🏆🏆🏆! #OneOfOurOwn — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) August 25, 2021

HE'S ONE OF OUR OWN 💙 — COYS.com (@COYS_com) August 25, 2021

It's going to be scary this season pic.twitter.com/eRU8V7F4cn — . (@thfcsa) August 25, 2021

YOU WILL NEVER GET THIS MUCH LOVE AT CITY HARRY, WE LOVE YOU🤍 — Jinu🇰🇷🇮🇹 (@jinu_thfc) August 25, 2021

Amazing news. Let's crack on now and try and win something. — George (@GEORGIE_35) August 25, 2021

That’s more like it, H. We get we’ve been together a while and have become a little chubby. You were tempted by a younger model and that’s fine, but you’ll never get what you have with us anywhere else. Don’t forget that 💙 — Kieran (@Kieran_N17) August 25, 2021

Read: Tottenham remain keen on La Liga ace.