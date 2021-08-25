Harry Kane confirms he will stay at Tottenham this season

By
Sai
-

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and Manchester City have been tipped as a potential destination.

Apparently, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is not keen on selling the 28-year-old England international anytime soon and the player has now accepted that he will have to continue at the London club this season.

Harry Kane has now sent out a message to the Tottenham fans on social media claiming that he is overwhelmed with the messages of support he has received from the fans in the last few weeks and he also thanked them for the reception on Sunday.

The player has also revealed that he will be staying at Tottenham this summer and he is completely focused on helping the side achieve a successful season.

Kane’s decision to stay at Tottenham will come as a massive boost to the club and the fanbase.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players around Europe losing him would have severely weakened the Tottenham attack.

The Londoners have had an impressive transfer window so far and it remains to be seen whether Nuno Espirito Santo can guide them back into the top four.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted Kane’s post on Twitter earlier.

