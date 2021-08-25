Tottenham remain keen on Jules Kounde amid Chelsea links

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on improving their defensive options before the transfer window closes and they are still considering a move for the Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

According to L’Equipe via GFFN, Chelsea are currently in the driving seat to sign the French international.

Tottenham continue to consider a move for Jules Koundé, but Chelsea sit very firmly in the driving seat, according to L'Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 24, 2021

The Blues have agreed on a deal to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham and Kounde is likely to replace his compatriot at the London club.

The 22-year-old is one of the best young talents around Europe right now and he was certainly one of the best defenders in the Spanish league last year.

Both Premier League clubs could use a quality centre back like him and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can fend off the competition from their London rivals and secure the 22-year-old’s services.

Spurs have already signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta and the Argentine international is expected to be the replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

However, the likes of Davinson Sanchez could be on their way out this summer as well and Nuno Espirito Santo must look to bring in another quality centre back before the window closes.

Kounde could form a quality defensive partnership alongside Romero in theory and he could be a superb long term investment for the London club.

The 22-year-old can operate as a right-back as well as his versatility will be an added bonus for Nuno and Spurs.

