Guillem Balague rules out Gareth Bale moving to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a January move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, with El Chiringuito TV claiming chairman Daniel Levy has recently held talks with the La Liga giants.
The Wales international left Spurs in the summer of 2013 to join Madrid, and has since won four Champions League titles with them.
The 30-year-old has been routinely linked with a return to North London in recent transfer windows, and unsurprisingly, the reports have resurfaced with Tottenham badly in need of a quality finisher after Harry Kane got ruled out until April through injury.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague doesn’t see Bale returning to Spurs this month, though, and he has reacted to the recent reports claiming so on Twitter:
Nope. A return to Spurs by Garth Bale not being considered https://t.co/UJcotmR5kj
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 22, 2020
Bale currently earns £350,000 a week at Madrid, and he is definitely not in a rush to leave for where he will earn less.
At the moment, Kane and Tanguy Ndombele are Tottenham’s highest earners on £200,000-a-week each, while only four other players earn over £100,000-a-week (according to sillyseason).
Bale was close to joining Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal that will see him earn £1m a week during the summer, and he would probably love to seal that move soon, as opposed to returning to Tottenham.