Guillem Balague: Rodrigo to Leeds United to be announced today

According to Spanish football and transfer expert Guillem Balague, Leeds United will announce the signing of Brazil-born striker Rodrigo today.

After some typical last minute hiccups but now resolved, last night all was agreed, done and dusted. Today it will be announced that #Rodrigo is a new @LUFC player. €29m + around €10m variables. You are right getting excited about what he can do for the side, Leeds fans! pic.twitter.com/iIyBxK5vcY — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 29, 2020

The 29-year-old passed his medicals during the week after agreeing personal terms with the Elland Road outfit, and while both clubs reached a deal days ago, some hiccups came up in the last minutes.





However, everything was resolved last night and the Valencia star is now set to be a Leeds player officially in the coming hours in a deal worth £35 million.

According to the Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Elland Road outfit are parting with an initial £27 million – a club-record deal – with the striker penning a four-year contract.

Rodrigo will be Leeds first first-team signing of the summer, and Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch could follow him and become the second.

The Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants transfers sealed quickly in order to get his squad ready for the Premier League opener against Liverpool.

That is taking place in a fortnight, and all eyes will be on Leeds following promotion to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.