Graham Roberts and Stan Collymore comment on Danny Rose’s chat with Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho in All or Nothing

The latest episodes of Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing series documenting Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019-20 have been released, and how left-back Danny Rose fell out with manager Jose Mourinho has been revealed.

The England international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Newcastle United and isn’t expected to play for Spurs again.





Rose was keen to know why he was no longer making the line-up and matchday squads, and he insisted that Mourinho was being unfair as he was performing better than some of the selected players in training.

The 29-year-old has never been one to shy away from expressing himself, and Stan Collymore and Spurs legend Graham Roberts have reacted thus to the clip of his heated meeting with Mourinho:

I like Danny a lot Stan but the fact is he has been very poor bu his standards for a while and was correct call to drop him. We only see edited version a lot more goes on as you know. But Danny refreshing as has an opinion unlike many modern day players now. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 7, 2020

According to The Athletic, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy badly wanted Newcastle to agree to an obligation to buy Rose at the end of the season when his loan deal was being discussed in January, but that didn’t happen despite his best efforts.

He has just a year left at the North London club and has been linked with Leicester City and Leeds United.

Rose’s Spurs career is over, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the club decide to let him go for nothing this summer.