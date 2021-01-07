Glenn Murray set for QPR loan move

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray is on the verge of a move to Queens Park Rangers, as reported by the Athletic.

Murray has spent the season on loan at Watford, where he has found regular game time hard to come by. He has played just 110 minutes for the Hornets this campaign, starting once and failing to find the net.





Watford, who are currently sixth in the Championship, are willing to cut Murray’s loan deal short as long as he does not go to another potential promotion rival. Brighton are also happy to sanction a deal on the condition that they receive the same financial agreement that they previously had with Watford.

And now it seems as if an agreeable deal has come along, as the Athletic report that QPR are ready to take the 37-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

The Rs sit just two points above the relegation zone as it stands, having scored just 20 goals in 22 outings. They have desperately missed the likes of Jordan Hugill, Eberechi Eze, and Nahki Wells, who bagged a combined total of 40 goals last term.

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes has been QPR’s first choice striker, but he has netted just once from open play this season. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean forward Macauley Bonne has just two goals for the West Londoners since signing from Charlton Athletic in October.

In Murray, they will be getting a forward who boasts an impressive goalscoring record in the second tier. The veteran has scored 67 Championship goals in 147 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in 2012/13 and finishing as runner up in 2016/17. He helped his side to promotion in both seasons.

However, his age will be a concern for Mark Warburton. Murray will become the oldest player in the QPR squad, and only the fourth player over 30 years of age after Geoff Cameron (35), Albert Adomah, and Lee Wallace (both 33).