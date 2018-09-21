Glenn Middleton posts message on Twitter after Rangers result

Glasgow Rangers have made their fans proud after the Ibrox club earned a 2-2 draw against La Liga giants Villarreal away from home on Thursday night.
The Gers twice came from behind to earn a crucial point in their Europa League opener. They showed great fighting spirit and deserve a lot of credit for that effort.
Rangers winger Glenn Middleton came on in the 70th minute and produced a terrific cameo performance. The youngster took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction.
Good result away too villareal tonight! 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/bgVimEvYlc
— Glenn Middleton (@Glenn_M22) September 20, 2018
The Gers fans are extremely happy with his effort with many letting him know that his inclusion changed the complexion of the game completely.
You were the reason we drew tonight. Stunning performance 👏
— Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) September 20, 2018
You were immense tonight youngster. Changed the game when you came on. Keep at it and you’ll soon be starting every week.
— LaudrupsHair (@LaudrupsHair) September 20, 2018
Unbelievable impact when you came on Glenn. You belong at this level 🇬🇧
— kg bluenose (@GoldKrisgold) September 20, 2018
Changed the game when you came on glenn 🔴⚪🔵
— KennyRfc (@kenny1872_rfc) September 20, 2018
Talented boy , he gets the head down he’s going places 🇬🇧
— Jay McGuinness (@jaymcguinness1) September 20, 2018
Brilliant performance young man! Great impact. You should be proud mate.
— David Breen (@Breenda82) September 20, 2018
Scott Arfield cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s first-minute opener with Rangers’ second shot on goal.
Moreno Gerard restored Villarreal’s lead quickly, but Kyle Lafferty’s 76th-minute goal meant Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season.
Rangers had only 41% of possession and managed only three shots on target. The Ibrox side host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.