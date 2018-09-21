Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Glenn Middleton posts message on Twitter after Rangers result

21 September, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers have made their fans proud after the Ibrox club earned a 2-2 draw against La Liga giants Villarreal away from home on Thursday night.

The Gers twice came from behind to earn a crucial point in their Europa League opener. They showed great fighting spirit and deserve a lot of credit for that effort.

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton came on in the 70th minute and produced a terrific cameo performance. The youngster took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction.

The Gers fans are extremely happy with his effort with many letting him know that his inclusion changed the complexion of the game completely.

Scott Arfield cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s first-minute opener with Rangers’ second shot on goal.

Moreno Gerard restored Villarreal’s lead quickly, but Kyle Lafferty’s 76th-minute goal meant Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season.

Rangers had only 41% of possession and managed only three shots on target. The Ibrox side host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.

