Giovani Lo Celso returns to training with Tottenham Hotspur, uploads picture on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of their return to action on Tuesday following Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Watford.
Spurs host FK Crvena Zvezda in their third Champions League game of the group stage, and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso is available for selection.
Since his arrival from Real Betis on summer transfer deadline day, the 23-year-old has only played thrice for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, coming off the bench and totalling 44 minutes.
Lo Celso picked up a knock during a game against Chile while on international duty in September and has spent the last six weeks recuperating.
The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is now back in training, and he uploaded this picture of himself on Instagram:
Having won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions, Tottenham really could do with a quality player like Lo Celso in the team right now, and he is expected to feature tomorrow.
The Argentine is one of the four players Spurs signed during the summer, and he is expected to play a huge role in the team given his huge quality.
Injuries have deprived Pochettino of his services, but the Tottenham boss will hope his return can help improve his side’s fortunes.