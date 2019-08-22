Georges-Kévin Nkoudou sends classy message to Tottenham Hotspur fans upon joining Besiktas

French winger Georges-Kévin Nkoudou has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Turkish giants Besiktas after three seasons at the North London club.
The 24-year-old arrived from Ligue 1 club Marseille in the summer of 2016 for £11 million, putting pen to paper for a five-year deal.
However, he struggled to fit into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, featuring in just eight league games.
Nkoudou played nine other games, but found playing time harder to come by the following season, seeing action just six times, with one coming in the league.
The former France youth international spent the second-half of the season on loan at Burnley, but was mainly a back-up to Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, going on to make eight appearances.
Nkoudou also spent the remainder of the 2018–19 season on loan at AS Monaco after featuring just thrice for Tottenham in the campaign’s first-half, and his final appearance for the North Londoners came in the closing minutes of the new season’s opener against Aston Villa.
In total, the Frenchman featured just 27 times for Spurs, scoring once.
A disappointed, yet grateful Nkoudou has taken to Twitter to send his farewell to Tottenham and the fans:
Dear Spurs fans,
It's now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham.. pic.twitter.com/RD9Zl0AWF9
