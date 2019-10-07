George Edmundson posts message on Twitter, Rangers fans respond

Glasgow Rangers moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table after beating Hamilton Academical on Sunday.
The Gers took advantage of Celtic’s defeat to Livingston, and are now two points ahead of the Hoops after eight games.
Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick for the Ibrox club, while Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic got their names on the scoresheet as well.
Summer signing George Edmundson made his first league start for the club, and he was brilliant against Hamilton. The 22-year-old defender took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
Happy to get my first league start, clean sheet and the 3 points! 🇬🇧 @RangersFC #watp pic.twitter.com/bnAmtXGbFu
— George Edmundson (@georgedmundson4) October 7, 2019
Many Rangers fans have responded to his tweet and praised him heavily for his brilliant performances. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Go on the juggernaut
— 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙘𝙤 (@Gregco_) October 7, 2019
Excellent game yesterday George. Never missed a ball all game. Keep pushing 😀🇬🇧💙
— TOM MCCARTNEY (@TOM_MCCARTNEY7) October 7, 2019
We can now say we have 4 good centre backs that we’ve been missing for years 😊 your going to be some player for us 💪🏻👊🏻
— cairn jamieson (@JamiesonCairn) October 7, 2019
Every time I see this lad he looks like a player developing into a great player for us, solid and gives 100% he will only get better
— Steve (@chubbsdtb) October 7, 2019
Top class performance 👏👏👏 Impressive 🇬🇧
— Alistair MacRae (@alimacno) October 7, 2019
Absolute tank. So much potential big man. Keep up the hard work 👍
— Pizza🍕 (@4ndyStewart) October 7, 2019
Steven Gerrard, the Gers boss, also handed Jamie Murphy a first-team comeback as a second-half substitute, almost 14 months after he suffered a serious knee injury at Kilmarnock.
Rangers completely dominated the game. They bounced back from their 2-1 Europa League defeat on Thursday to pick up a crucial win before the international break.
The Gers managed 76% of possession and attempted 23 shots on goal during the game.