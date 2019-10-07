Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League George Edmundson posts message on Twitter, Rangers fans respond

7 October, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table after beating Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

The Gers took advantage of Celtic’s defeat to Livingston, and are now two points ahead of the Hoops after eight games.

Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick for the Ibrox club, while Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic got their names on the scoresheet as well.

Summer signing George Edmundson made his first league start for the club, and he was brilliant against Hamilton. The 22-year-old defender took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Many Rangers fans have responded to his tweet and praised him heavily for his brilliant performances. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Steven Gerrard, the Gers boss, also handed Jamie Murphy a first-team comeback as a second-half substitute, almost 14 months after he suffered a serious knee injury at Kilmarnock.

Rangers completely dominated the game. They bounced back from their 2-1 Europa League defeat on Thursday to pick up a crucial win before the international break.

The Gers managed 76% of possession and attempted 23 shots on goal during the game.

