Gary Lineker reacts to Dele Alli’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton

Tottenham Hotspur were a few minutes away from getting their first Premier League victory on the road in 10 months at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Dele Alli had put the visitors ahead in the 63rd minute until Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute header cancelled it out, ensuring Everton didn’t suffer their seventh league defeat of the campaign and preventing Spurs from getting their fourth win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are without a win in their last 12 EPL away games, drawing three and losing nine, last picking up three points on the road when they beat Fulham 2-1 in January.
They ended the game with 10 men after Son Heung-Min was sent off for his tackle on Andre Gomes, and Spurs will now hope to get back to winning ways when they face Sheffield United on Saturday.
Alli was in fine form for the North Londoners against the Toffees, and was one of their most creative threats with his runs on the left and game-high 23 passes in the opposing half.
Having come under scathing criticism for his recent performances, the England international midfielder capped a wonderful display with a well-taken goal, and the reaction of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker to it on Twitter was spot on:
Important goal for @SpursOfficial and an even more important goal for @dele_official
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2019
Injuries have limited Alli to just three Premier League starts this term and dealt a huge blow on his form, but after scoring twice in his last three league games, the Tottenham star will hope to keep improving going forward, and that would come handy for Pochettino.