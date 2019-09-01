Gary Lineker reacts to Aston Villa’s disallowed goal

Aston Villa had a goal wrongly disallowed in the last minute against Crystal Palace yesterday.
Popular pundit Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to share his views on the incident. He believes that VAR should have corrected the error from the officials.
The disallowed goal for @AVFCOfficial in the last minute has to be seen to be believed. Why VAR didn’t correct what appeared to be an awful refereeing error is beyond me.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 31, 2019
Dean Smith won’t be too pleased with the decision. His side lost the game 1-1 and they could have easily secured a point away from home.
Henri Lansbury scored the late goal for the visitors but referee Kevin Friend pulled play back and booked Jack Grealish for simulation before the goal had been scored.
Lineker claims that it was an awful refereeing error, one that has to be seen to be believed.
Aston Villa will have to move on from this quickly. They cannot afford to dwell on these disappointments.
So far, they have made a poor start to the season and despite some impressive performances, they do not have the results.
It will be interesting to see how they perform after the International break. Villa can use this time to regroup and prepare for the upcoming games now.