Gary Lineker reacts as Rangers progress to the Europa League last-32

Glasgow Rangers have progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League after earning a nervy 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Thursday night at Ibrox.
Steven Gerrard’s side led Group G by a point before kick-off and needed a draw to qualify. The Gers took the lead thanks to Alfredo Morelos’ first-half finish, but a late own goal from Borna Barisic made it a nail-biting contest.
Rangers went down to 10 men after Ryan Jack was shown his second yellow card in stoppage time. In the end, they managed to hang on and booked their place in the last 32 of the competition.
Popular football pundit Gary Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He tweeted:
Great win for the blue side. It’s the first time since 2011 that @RangersFC have qualified for the European knockout stage.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2019
Morelos, who was left heartbroken after he missed the penalty against Celtic last week, once again delivered for Rangers when it mattered most on the European stage.
The Colombian has scored six goals in the Europa League this season and has managed 56 goals under Steven Gerrard in all competitions.
Rangers managed 48% of possession and attempted 16 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.