Gary Lineker, Jamie Carragher and Jermaine Jenas react to Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier’s handball decision against Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United at home today, with a late equalizer from the visitors snatching two points off Jose Mourinho’s men.

Lucas Moura had put Spurs ahead 25 minutes into the game, and Harry Kane should have gotten more than just one assist all game, but Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow was in the form of his life, thwarting the efforts of the English striker and making saves after saves.





Tottenham saw plenty of the ball but couldn’t create plenty of clear-cut chances in the second-half, and they were made to pay for it right at the end of the clash.

Eric Dier’s hand deflected Andy Carroll’s attempt in the box as he jumped to contest the ball with the Newcastle striker, and while the referee waved play on, VAR had other ideas.

The man in the middle was advised to watch the replay of the incident, and he awarded the Magpies a penalty due to the new handball laws.

Callum Wilson didn’t disappoint from the spot, converting the chance to give his side a point.

The decision left Spurs boss Jose Mourinho fuming, with the Portuguese walking straight into the dressing room right after Newcastle scored.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher weren’t pleased with the decision too, reacting thus to it on Twitter:

Ludicrous. Utterly ludicrous law exacerbated by VAR. Can we have our game back please? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020