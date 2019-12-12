Blog Teams Tottenham Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas react to Ryan Sessegnon’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Bayern Munich

Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas react to Ryan Sessegnon’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Bayern Munich

12 December, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich handed Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 defeat in their final Champions League group game last night at the Allianz Arena, with Jose Mourinho’s fringe unable to handle the Bundesliga giants.

Having already qualified for the last-16 as Group B runners-up, the Portuguese decided to field a weakened side for the dead-rubber clash.

Ryan Sessegnon was handed his first-ever Champions League start since arriving at Tottenham in the summer, and the youngster took his chances, drawing the visitors level with a great finish that left Manuel Neuer helpless.

The youngster set a record with his goal, and was the best Spurs player on the pitch last night.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas reacted thus to Sessegnon’s goal on Twitter:

Mourinho’s men will face one of Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Valencia or RB Leipzig in the last 16 when the draws are made on Monday, and it will be interesting to see how far they can go this term after last season’s heroics.

Liverpool closing in on the signing of Minamino
Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Young Boys

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!