Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas react to Ryan Sessegnon’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich handed Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 defeat in their final Champions League group game last night at the Allianz Arena, with Jose Mourinho’s fringe unable to handle the Bundesliga giants.
Having already qualified for the last-16 as Group B runners-up, the Portuguese decided to field a weakened side for the dead-rubber clash.
Ryan Sessegnon was handed his first-ever Champions League start since arriving at Tottenham in the summer, and the youngster took his chances, drawing the visitors level with a great finish that left Manuel Neuer helpless.
The youngster set a record with his goal, and was the best Spurs player on the pitch last night.
⚽️ At 19 years & 207 days, Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham's youngest #UCL scorer – previously Dele Alli who was 20 years & 240 days when scoring v CSKA Moscow in Dec 2016 pic.twitter.com/WkSMMnpWAr
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 11, 2019
19y 207d – Ryan Sessegnon has become Spurs' youngest scorer in the Champions League, as well as the first teenager to score for the club in the competition. Dream. #UCL #FCBTOT pic.twitter.com/gTtibf3VU1
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2019
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas reacted thus to Sessegnon’s goal on Twitter:
Ryan Sessegnon scores in his first start for @SpursOfficial with a delightful finish. 👏🏻👏🏻
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2019
Here is Sessegnon’s goal for you: pic.twitter.com/hWasWYQmMx
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2019
Big moment for @RyanSessegnon https://t.co/QAy2EVl8LR
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) December 11, 2019
Mourinho’s men will face one of Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Valencia or RB Leipzig in the last 16 when the draws are made on Monday, and it will be interesting to see how far they can go this term after last season’s heroics.