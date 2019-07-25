Blog Columns Site News Galatasaray expecting Aston Villa bid for Christian Luyindama

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.

According to a report from Aksam (translated by Birmingham Mail), the Turkish outfit are now waiting for an offer from the Premier League.

They are reportedly happy to negotiate a transfer should the offer arrive.

Earlier there were reports of a €12m bid but Aksam believe that no offer has been submitted yet.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make their move in the coming days.

The 25-year-old defender joined Galatasaray on loan from Standard Liege in January.

He completed a permanent €5m move to the Turkish club last month. So, Aston Villa will have to pay over the odds to sign him.

Galatasaray are under no pressure to sell right now.

Dean Smith has made considerable additions to his defence this summer with the signings of Mings, Targett, Hause and Engels. Luyindama would improve them further.

Aston Villa will need a strong defence to do well in the Premier League next season and signing the Congo international would be a step in the right direction.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Luyindama and here are the reactions from earlier.

