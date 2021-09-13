Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Helder Costa has no future at Leeds

Former Premier League striker and popular pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Helder Costa has played his last game for Leeds United.

The winger joined Valencia on a loan deal with an option to buy on deadline day and he is unlikely to have a long term future at the Yorkshire club regardless of what happens at Valencia.

Agbonlahor said to Football Insider: “100 per cent. That will be his last game. Dan James has come in that adds to the wingers.

“Helder Costa had his chance and didn’t perform. If they could have sold him, they would have. Hopefully, they will want to get rid of him next summer when the loan is done.

“They’ve got Dan James in now so I’m sure they don’t think that Costa is coming back.”

The Whites signed Daniel James on a permanent deal from Manchester United during the summer transfer window and the Welsh international has taken Costa’s place in the squad.

The 27-year-old winger has four years left on his current deal with the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether he can impress on loan at Valencia and make his move permanent next summer.

Leeds have plenty of options in the wide areas with Jack Harrison, Daniel James and Raphinha at their disposal right now.

It is understandable why they chose to offload the 27-year-old winger earlier this summer.

Costa needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Leeds could be ideal for him as well.

The 27-year-old struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Elland Road last season and he started just 13 league games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

