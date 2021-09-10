Raphinha: Leeds United star has been on Liverpool’s radar since 2016

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been outstanding for Leeds United since his move to the Premier League and the 24-year-old has caught the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United with his performances.

According to a report from the Independent, Liverpool have been following the winger since 2016.

During the Copa Sao Paulo that year, Raphinha caught the attention of Liverpool’s scouts and the Reds have been keeping tabs on him ever since.

Apparently Manchester United are fans of the player as well.

The Reds could definitely use someone like him to freshen up their front three and Raphinha has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

The likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have regressed over the past year and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in fresh attacking talent.

The Brazilian could be the ideal addition for them and his profile certainly fits the kind of players Liverpool prefer to sign.

The Brazilian will add pace, flair and goals to Klopp’s attack. Furthermore, he is only 24 and a top-class manager like Klopp could help him improve further.

Raphinha is already settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he moves to Anfield in the near future.

However, it seems that the Reds will have to fend off competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United in order to land the Brazilian anytime soon.

The 24-year-old picked up eight goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season and Leeds are likely to demand a premium for his services if the Premier League big guns come calling for him next summer.