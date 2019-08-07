Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe says his move to Anderlecht was a no brainer

Kemar Roofe has linked up with Belgian outfit Anderlecht after leaving Leeds United earlier this week.
The 26-year-old played a huge role as the Elland Road outfit reached the play-off spots last season, scoring 15 goals despite his struggles with injuries.
His exit is a huge blow to manager Marcelo Bielsa promotion plans, and it remains to be seen if the Argentine will be bringing in another striker before the transfer window shuts.
Roofe had just a year left on his Leeds deal, and the Championship outfit decided to sell him to Anderlecht for £7 million rather than risk losing him for free next summer.
The English striker is currently not fit due to an injury he picked up during pre-season, but he will be looking forward to quickly returning to action and hitting the ground running.
Roofe has revealed that joining Anderlecht was a no brainer after he learnt about their project and mission for the new season.
Manchester City legend and the Belgian side’s player-manager Vincent Kompany also played a huge role in convincing the former West Bromwich Albion man to leave Elland Road.
“He’s a legend in the game, well respected as a player, as a person and for someone like him, still playing last season, still had time to recognise the hard effort I was putting in last season myself,” Roofe said of the defender.
“He’s told me he likes me, that I’m a good player. But he hasn’t blown smoke up me either. He’s stated everyone is the same, I still have to put in all the work and show what I did last season and more.
“I’m going to learn a lot. He’s been up against all the top strikers in football so I’m sure he can teach me and guide me into being a better player.”
Kompany will be looking to guide his side to league victory this season, and a quality finisher like Roofe could be the man to help lead Anderlecht to glory.