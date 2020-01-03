Fleetwood should sign Coyle in January

Lewie Coyle returned to Leeds United in January after a loan spell at Fleetwood Town, but his future at Elland Road is uncertain as he’s been on the periphery for two-and-a-half years. United are keen to offload the 24-year-old and Fleetwood are reportedly his preferred destination, so the pair should renew acquaintances before the transfer window shuts.
Coyle has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Whites since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2016. The right-back made all of his appearances in 2016/17 and hasn’t featured for Leeds ever since. Coyle’s last outing came in their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic (May 7, 2017).
He’s spent the last three seasons on loan at Fleetwood Town (July 4, 2017 – May 31, 2019) (July 5, 2019 – present) and should turn the move permanent as his contract is up at Leeds in the coming months.
Now back at Elland Road, the Englishman finds himself behind Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas in the pecking order and is unlikely to make an appearance. So rather than spend the second half of the season out in the cold, Coyle should look to re-join the Cod Army.
He was a regular before his loan came to an end, so the move would suit all parties.
