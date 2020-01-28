Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham still in talks to sign Krzysztof Piatek

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to remain busy in the final few days of the January transfer window with as many as two signings being expected.
The north London club have already signed Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica this month, and are reportedly close to signing PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn.
Tottenham are also keen to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker is expected to remain out on the sidelines till April, while Jose Mourinho has insisted he may not play again this season.
Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers this month, and it seems they are fixated on signing Krzysztof Piatek before the window slams shut on Friday.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are still in talks with AC Milan over the signing of Krzysztof Piatek who has fallen out of favour at the club.
Spurs have submitted an 18-month loan deal with an option to sign him permanently.
still talks Tottenham/Milan for Piatek! Spurs have offered 18 months loan with buy option… AC Milan want the obligation to buy to sell him.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2020
The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 40 appearances for Milan in all competitions, but has struggled for regular games. He is expected to drop further down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milan were looking to recoup the £30 million they paid for the Polish international last January. Spurs are only willing to sign him on loan. It seems Milan have already softened their stance, but they want ‘the obligation to buy’ to sell him.