Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham Hotspur are considering Jose Mourinho as their new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Mauricio Pochettino, and it seems chairman Daniel Levy isn’t wasting time as regards appointing the Argentine’s successor.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spurs chief is set to decide on the club’s new boss in some hours from now, and that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who is open to starting a discussion with the North Londoners, is being considered.
Tottenham are considering José Mourinho as new manager, after sacking Pochettino. And José would be open to start a discussion with Spurs. Daniel Levy will decide on next hours. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #Spurs #Pochettino
Daniel Levy is going to decide soon. Mourinho is a serious possibility but no decision has been made yet.
The Portuguese has always been favourite for the job since Pochettino was linked with an exit, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs go ahead with a move for the Special One.
Mourinho has been without a job since getting fired by Manchester United last December, but has been regularly linked with a return to Real Madrid, while Pochettino has also been linked with the Spanish giants.
Having won three Premier League titles over two stints at Chelsea, league titles with Madrid, Porto and Inter Milan and the Champions League with the Portuguese and Italian outfits, the Special One has a huge c.v, but if he has what it takes to take Spurs to the next level remains to be seen, and it will be interesting to see what happens at the North London club in the coming hours.