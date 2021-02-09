FA Cup fifth round 2020/21: Results, Report & Highlights

The FA Cup continues apace this week, with the fifth round line-up featuring some intriguing ties over the next three days.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and highlights as the games take place.





The fifth round of the FA Cup is underway, with Burnley going head-to-head with Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how #BURBOU line up 📋 🟣 Benson & Dunne start for #BurnleyFC, replacing Tarkowski & Cork 🍒 Pearson makes his #AFCB debut as Surridge leads the line Listen via @BBCSounds 👇

📲🎧 https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/AuKg7G3KeG — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 9, 2021

One of the ties of the round is scheduled for later this evening as Manchester United welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.

A late decision will be made on Michail Antonio, with the Hammers star currently fatigued after a hectic period.

There are four games on Wednesday, with Swansea City versus Manchester City kicking things off at 5.30 pm.

Leicester City versus Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United versus Bristol City are next on the agenda and both home teams look good bets to make progress.

The final fixture on Wednesday should be a cracker as Everton face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Jose Mourinho has been bemoaning his team’s tough schedule but will fancy his chances of guiding Spurs into the quarter-finals.

There are two ties on Thursday – Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Southampton and Barnsley versus Chelsea.

FA Cup 5th round results

Tuesday, February 9

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Wednesday, February 10

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs Bristol City

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, February 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Barnsley vs Chelsea

FA Cup 5th round highlights

Selected highlights will be posted here.