FA Cup fifth round 2020/21: Results, Report & Highlights

The FA Cup continues apace this week, with the fifth round line-up featuring some intriguing ties over the next three days.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and highlights as the games take place.
The fifth round of the FA Cup is underway, with Burnley going head-to-head with Bournemouth at Turf Moor.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Here's how #BURBOU line up 📋
🟣 Benson & Dunne start for #BurnleyFC, replacing Tarkowski & Cork
🍒 Pearson makes his #AFCB debut as Surridge leads the line
Listen via @BBCSounds 👇
📲🎧 https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/AuKg7G3KeG
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 9, 2021
One of the ties of the round is scheduled for later this evening as Manchester United welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.
A late decision will be made on Michail Antonio, with the Hammers star currently fatigued after a hectic period.
There are four games on Wednesday, with Swansea City versus Manchester City kicking things off at 5.30 pm.
Leicester City versus Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United versus Bristol City are next on the agenda and both home teams look good bets to make progress.
The final fixture on Wednesday should be a cracker as Everton face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.
Jose Mourinho has been bemoaning his team’s tough schedule but will fancy his chances of guiding Spurs into the quarter-finals.
There are two ties on Thursday – Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Southampton and Barnsley versus Chelsea.
FA Cup 5th round results
Tuesday, February 9
Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Wednesday, February 10
Swansea City vs Manchester City
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United vs Bristol City
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Thursday, February 11
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Barnsley vs Chelsea
FA Cup 5th round highlights
Selected highlights will be posted here.