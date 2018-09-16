Everton vs West Ham Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Update

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this week and they will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive draws.
Meanwhile, West Ham are under immense pressure after a catastrophic start to their season. The Hammers have lost all four league games so far and the fans will be expecting a big reaction here.
Both teams need a win and this should be a cracking contest.
The home side will be without a few players due to injuries and West Ham should look to take advantage. Manuel Pellegrini’s men are up against Chelsea and Manchester United in their next two games and this should be a must-win match for them.
West Ham need a morale boost and a win at Goodison would be priceless.
Silva will be without the services of Mina, McCarthy, Coleman, Richarlison, Gomes, Keane and Jagielka for this one. Three changes are expected from the side that drew against Huddersfield.
As for West Ham, Reid, Lanzini, Carroll and Wilshere are ruled out.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Zouma, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Walcott; Tosun
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Sanchez; Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson; Arnautovic