Everton open talks to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to an Exclusive report from French publication Le 10 Sport, Everton have opened talks to bring Adrien Rabiot to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this month and has been linked with a move to some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.
However, it seems, Everton are leading the way for his signature, and the Toffees have held talks with the player over a potential move to Merseyside.
Masterstroke signing from Brands
Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands will be looking to make some clever signings this summer after the Toffees missed out on European football in Marco Silva’s first season in charge.
Brands was instrumental in bringing some quality players to the club last summer, and the fans will be excited to see how the Dutchman fares in the transfer market this time around.
Signing Rabiot on a free transfer (no matter what his wage demands are) will be nothing short of a masterstroke. The French international is tall, technically gifted, highly experienced, and skilful – he is the kind of signing that can take Everton to the next level.
Rabiot is open to offers right now, and Everton may have a chance here of pulling off a smart deal for him.