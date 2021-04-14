Everton linked with a move for Merih Demiral

Everton striker Moise Kean has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decide to cash in on him permanently.

The youngster is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and he has been quite impressive for the French outfit.

The 21-year-old is thought to be on the radar of Juventus and the Toffees are unlikely to block his return to Italy this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), Kean is likely to cost around 50 million and the Italian side could look to use one of their fringe players in the deal to reduce the asking price.

Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti would be open to signing Merih Demiral from the Italian club in exchange.

SL View: Kean – Demiral exchange will be ideal for all parties

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an exchange deal that benefits them both.

Everton could definitely use a quality young centreback especially given the inconsistency and the injury problems of Yerry Mina.

Demiral is highly talented but he is yet to hold down a regular starting berth for the Italian side. A move to Everton would allow him to play more often and a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help the 23-year-old fulfil his potential.

As for Kean, he is unlikely to start ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton and therefore a permanent exit in the summer makes sense for him.

Juventus could definitely use more attacking depth and Kean would be a quality long term addition for them.