Everton have asked about Fikayo Tomori

Everton are looking to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees have asked Chelsea about Fikayo Tomori.





It will be interesting to see if they can convince Chelsea to sell/loan the player to them this summer. Tomori is a talented young player who needs to play more often and a loan deal could be ideal for him.

Chelsea have signed Thiago Silva and Tomori has fallen further down the pecking order. Sending him out on loan would be a wise move from the Blues.

The 22-year-old made just 15 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.

Tomori could be a useful option for Everton and he will add some much needed defensive depth to the side. Working with a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti will help the young defender improve his game as well.

The transfer makes sense for all parties involved and they should look to get it done in the coming weeks.

Everton have improved their midfield immensely with the signings of Rodriguez, Allan and Doucoure. They need to improve their back four now if they want to truly challenge for European qualification next season.