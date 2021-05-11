Everton frontrunners for Juventus ace Merih Demiral

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the Juventus centre back Merih Demiral in recent months.

According to calciomercato, Juventus are likely to cash in on the player if there is a considerable offer on the table.





Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur enquired about the player recently.

The report further states that Carlo Ancelotti’s men are interested in the Turkish defender and they are in the ‘front row’ to sign the 23-year-old.

It is no secret that Everton need to improve their defensive options in the summer if they want to mount a proper challenge for European qualification next season.

Demiral is one of the most talented young defenders around Europe right now and he would be a superb long term investment for the Premier League side.

The 23-year-old has not been a regular starter for Juventus this season and he should look to join a club where we can get regular first-team football.

The Turkish defender has made just 14 appearances for the Italian side in Serie A this season.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince Juventus to sell the defender this summer.

Spurs could use someone like him to replace Davinson Sanchez next season as well. The former Ajax ace has been linked with an exit this summer.

SL View: Ideal long term partner for Ben Godfrey?

The young defender has the potential to be an upgrade on the likes of Michael Keane and his arrival would add more depth to the centre back department as well.

Colombian defender Yerry Mina has been unreliable in terms of fitness and having someone like Demiral in his absence would be a major boost for Ancelotti and Everton.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old could form a long term partnership at the back alongside Ben Godfrey at Goodison Park. Godfrey has proven himself to be an exceptional talent so far and Demiral’s arrival could sort out Everton’s defensive department for years.