Everton fans react to Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer link

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer window.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton retains a strong interest in the AC Milan youngster who is allegedly unwilling to extend his contract with the Serie A giants.
The 21-year-old is arguably one of the most talented goalkeepers in world football at the moment, it looks like an ambitious move from the Toffees. The report claims that he could be sold for just £23million.
While some Everton fans feel that he would be a cracking signing for the club, there are others who are sceptical about the move. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Why on earth would he go to Everton over PSG?
— Jack Stevens (@JackYTStevens) March 19, 2020
Will probably have to pay more than €25 million!
— Paul (@kipperefc1878) March 19, 2020
Sign him and get rid of Pickford as he is awful and should not wear Everton shirt
— Matthew Gillespie (@Matthewgilly91) March 19, 2020
€20-25m sounds far too cheap for Donnarumma to me. Is he nearing the end of his contract or something? I'd have thought around £100m
— Mark Langshaw (@MarkLangshaw) March 19, 2020
💯🙏🙏🙏 this happens. Pickfords been horrendous all season.
— paul coplen (@coppo241177) March 19, 2020
20-25 million would be an absolute steal
— Sayantan Bal (@sayantan_01) March 19, 2020
He's like 100 million
— Undefeated (@CPadiga) March 19, 2020
Carlo Ancelotti has stated his desire to bring Champions League football at Goodison Park, and for that, he needs quality signings. Donnarumma would be a big-name signing for the club as he has the potential to become a world-class player in the future.
Do Everton actually need him? The Toffees already have a solid goalkeeper (who has come under criticism this season, though) in Jordan Pickford, and they require a very good back-up goalkeeper. Signing the Italian would be a luxury signing especially the money could be spent elsewhere in bolstering the squad.
Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him, and there could be other heavyweight clubs as well, given his massive potential. Despite Ancelotti’s strong connection with AC Milan, he may struggle to lure him to Merseyside.