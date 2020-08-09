Everton could move for Tyrone Mings this summer

Everton could make a move for Tyrone Mings this summer.

As per Express, Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve his team’s defence and he has identified Mings as a potential target.





The 27-year-old has done reasonably well for Aston Villa and he could prove to be a decent addition to the Everton back four. However, it won’t be easy convincing Villa to sell the player.

Dean Smith’s side paid around £25m for the player a year ago and they will be looking to make a profit if Everton comes calling.

The Toffees should look at someone younger with more potential. Mings is not a bad defender by any means but he is not good enough to play for a Champions League level clubs either.

Everton should be aiming for players of that calibre if they want to progress as a club.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for Mings in the coming weeks. They have been linked with quite a few defenders already this summer.

The likes of Gabriel, Todibo, Adarabioyo and Zouma have all been linked with moves to Goodison Park in the recent weeks.

Here is what the Everton fans had to say about Mings.

He cost £26 million for Villa and at the time that was an outstanding deal for Bournemouth. Obviously he’ll cost more than that now and would be grossly overpriced. We’re better off looking abroad for established players or the lower English leagues to find future stars. — Iron Lung (@bselcoe) August 9, 2020

Big swerve for me . No better than Mina — DanRowley usm mr Everton 2015 (@rowleydan) August 9, 2020

Don’t want him. Villa’a defence is garbage for a reason. — That Blue Boy (@thatblueboy98) August 9, 2020

He’s no better than what we have it’s midfield that’s our priority — Rob (@patto196648) August 9, 2020

This is gonna be like Ashley Williams all over again — Jay (@EFC_JP) August 9, 2020

He is not good enough — Kjetil Grung (@GrungKjetil) August 9, 2020