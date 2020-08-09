Everton could move for Tyrone Mings this summer

By
Sai
-

Everton could make a move for Tyrone Mings this summer.

As per Express, Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve his team’s defence and he has identified Mings as a potential target.


The 27-year-old has done reasonably well for Aston Villa and he could prove to be a decent addition to the Everton back four. However, it won’t be easy convincing Villa to sell the player.

Dean Smith’s side paid around £25m for the player a year ago and they will be looking to make a profit if Everton comes calling.

The Toffees should look at someone younger with more potential. Mings is not a bad defender by any means but he is not good enough to play for a Champions League level clubs either.

Everton should be aiming for players of that calibre if they want to progress as a club.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for Mings in the coming weeks. They have been linked with quite a few defenders already this summer.

The likes of Gabriel, Todibo, Adarabioyo and Zouma have all been linked with moves to Goodison Park in the recent weeks.

Here is what the Everton fans had to say about Mings.