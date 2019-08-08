Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Eddie Nketiah delivers message for Leeds fans on Twitter

8 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal on loan on the deadline day.

The 20-year-old forward has taken to social networking site Twitter immediately to deliver his first message for the Leeds fans.

Leeds United were looking to sign a striker after Kemar Roofe left the club to join Anderlecht earlier this week.

Marcelo Bielsa earmarked the exciting Arsenal forward as a potential option, but Leeds faced strong competition for his signature.

Bristol City were reportedly interested in signing him, but Victor Orta used his personal relationship with Unai Emery to secure the signing of the talented striker.

The England Under-21 international is relatively inexperienced in terms of competitive first-team football, but a loan move to Elland Road is just perfect for him.

There is no doubt about his talent and potential, and certainly, he can develop into a very matured footballer under the guidance of Bielsa.

Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion last season, but the Whites will be looking to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.

