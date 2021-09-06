Donny van de Beek’s agent confirms transfer talks with Everton

Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek has had a torrid time at Old Trafford since his £35 million move from Ajax.

The 24-year-old playmaker has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and most of his appearances for Manchester United have come as a substitute.

The player’s agent has now revealed that he spoke to Everton regarding a summer transfer towards the end of the window but the Premier League giants blocked Van de Beek’s exit.

Van de Beek’s agent Guido Albers also confirmed that he received a call from Solskjaer who informed him that transfer is out of the question.

The player’s agent said (via The Athletic): “Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us.

“(Paul) Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield with Pogba moving away from the left.”

He added: “We had conversations with Solskjaer and the board. We took the initiative to find a club and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

“On Monday night (prior to deadline day) we received a call from Solskjaer and the club who told us that a transfer was out of the question and that he had to report himself to training the next morning.”

The midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it seems highly unlikely that he will get the necessary opportunities at Old Trafford this season.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo will only push him further down the pecking order.

With the World Cup coming up next year, Van de Beek cannot afford to waste another season on the Manchester United bench.

A move to Everton would have been ideal for him and the Toffees. He would have had regular playing opportunities under Rafael Benitez and the Merseyside outfit could have used his creativity.

