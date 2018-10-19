Divock Origi would be a smart signing for Newcastle United

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is keen to sign both Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window.
Benitez should make a concrete attempt to sign the Belgian striker in January.
The 23-year-old hit the headlines with promising displays at the 2014 World Cup that promoted Liverpool to sign him from Lille. He has scored 21 goals in 77 games for the Reds, and spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg before returning to Anfield over the summer.
Jurgen Klopp has plenty of attacking options at his disposal and he would be willing to offload Origi who is yet to feature in any competitive game for the Reds this season. The Liverpool boss is seemingly isn’t convinced by the Belgian, and a January move looks inevitable.
Origi has Premier League experience, and he has shown flashes of brilliance at times for the Reds. He is still young and can develop into a fantastic player under a world class manager like Benitez.
At Newcastle, he will get regular game time, which will boost his confidence. It will be a smart move all parties involved.