Dele Alli posts brilliant message about Harry Kane

Dele Alli has posted a brilliant message on Instagram after Tottenham Hotspur won 4-2 against Leicester City on Sunday.

Leicester took the lead through Jamie Vardy but Spurs came back strongly with goals from Harry Kane and Gareth Bale sealed all three points for the visitors on the final day. The defeat also ended Leicester City’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, although Brendan Rodgers’s side can look back with great pride having lifted the FA Cup.





Spurs, who were once challenging for the title back in December, slipped to 7th in the league table, and they have a serious job of rebuilding in the summer.

Kane has been simply brilliant for the north London club once again. The England striker has enjoyed arguably his best season for Spurs, managing 23 goals and 14 assists – winning the golden boot in the process.

Alli, who has endured a tormenting season, has taken to social networking site Instagram to post a story about Kane. He has hailed him as the “best striker in the world”.

Kane has recently said in a candid interview with Gary Neville that he wants to win trophies in his career, and hinted of a possible move away from the club.

He hopes that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, will sell him at the right price. The two Manchester clubs are apparently interested in his signature, but it would cost way over £100m to sign the Tottenham talisman.

Read: Premier League 2020/21 Week 38 – EPL Results & Table.