Dean Smith wants to bring Divock Origi to Aston Villa

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Liverpool striker Divock Origi this summer.

Origi has done well for his club and country over the last few seasons but he needs to play more often.





The 25 year old has been a squad player under Jurgen Klopp and a move to Aston Villa would allow him to play week in week out.

According to express and star, Dean Smith wants to bring the striker to Villa Park this summer.

Origi would add pace flair and goals to the Aston Villa attack if he joins them. The Belgian striker has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League striker but he needs proper coaching and game time.

If Aston Villa can convince Liverpool to sell the player for a reasonable price it would be a risk worth taking.

Aston Villa need to improve their attacking options if they do not want to fight for survival once again next year.

If the 25 year old Premier League winner is made available this summer there will be a long list of suitors for the Belgian and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can convince him to move to Villa Park.