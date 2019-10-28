David Ornstein: Arsenal not planning to recall Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United in January

Leeds United beat a host of clubs to the loan signing of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on summer transfer deadline as they sought a replacement for Kemar Roofe.
Since arriving at Elland Road, the 20-year-old has yet to start a Championship game, coming off the bench 10 times and scoring thrice.
Nketiah has two more goals in two League Cup starts, but Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa continues to play Patrick Bamford ahead of him.
There have been suggestions Arsenal could recall their striker in January, with Bristol City still keen on his services after missing out on him to Leeds.
However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed the Gunners aren’t planning on doing that even though they are able to if a performance-related condition of the deal is not fulfilled.
It is claimed that there is confidence on all sides that Nketiah won’t be recalled and a continued hope that Leeds will prove the ideal place for his development.
Arsenal’s Managing director Vinai Venkatesham and his Leeds counterpart Angus Kinnear have a good relationship, and the North Londoners believe that few Championship clubs offer players better preparation for life in the Premier League, in terms of environment and pressure.
Without a doubt, Nketiah continues to give Bielsa a selection headache, and should he continue delivering the goods and keep on improving his overall play and all-round contribution, he will most likely force his way into Leeds’ starting XI.