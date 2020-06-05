Darragh MacAnthony raves about Celtic-linked Ivan Toney

With speculation rife on the future of Odsonne Edouard, Celtic may have to look into signing a replacement striker in the summer transfer window, and the Hoops could well turn their attention to Ivan Toney.

The Athletic have reported that Celtic are open to selling Edouard this summer at the right price (click here to read more on Sportslens), with The Times claiming of interest in the French striker from Tottenham Hotspur and The Daily Star stating that Newcastle United want the 22-year-old.

Toney is a player Celtic have already been keeping tabs on, with The Daily Record reporting in January 2020 that the Glasgow giants scouted the Peterborough United striker.

An exit from The Posh was very, very unlikely in the January transfer window, with Darren Ferguson’s side chasing promotion to the Championship from League One.

However, with it being unclear if League One will resume this season and how the table will be settled if not, as reported by BBC Sport, Peterborough may be open to selling Toney this summer.

Of course, it will depend on whether or not The Posh get promoted, but Toney is a player Celtic could well look at given that they have already reportedly scouted him this season.

As stated on BBC Sport, the former Newcastle United striker has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in the league so far this season.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has raved about the 24-year-old on Twitter, and has said that he is the top striker the club have had during his time, comments which will certainly excite the Celtic fans regarding Toney’s quality and potential.