Report: Celtic have made it clear they are open to expensive offers for Odsonne Edouard, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer

According to The Athletic’s Kieran Devlin, Celtic have made it clear that they are open to receiving steep offers for some of their prized assets ahead of the summer transfer window, with the trio of Odsonne Edouard, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer on the list.

However, they will only sell if the prices are right, and would love to come out of the transfer window having only sold just one of them, or even none.

The French striker has been linked with a couple of English Premier League sides, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton all said to be keen.

Lille, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly keeping tabs on Edouard, but he is the player Celtic are most reluctant to let go this summer.

Ntcham publicly expressed a desire to leave Parkhead last summer, with Lyon and Marseille linked with interests. Nice are also keen on the midfielder, while Sporting Lisbon, AS Roma and Valencia reportedly wanted him in January.

Southampton are the latest club to be linked with the former Manchester City youth player, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to sign him as a replacement for the want-away captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Ajer has already told Celtic and his teammates that he won’t be signing a new deal, and he has changed agents, with Leicester City and AC Milan said to be willing to pay as much as £18 million for his signature.