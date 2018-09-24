Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Danny Murphy urges West Ham to offer Declan Rice a new deal

Danny Murphy urges West Ham to offer Declan Rice a new deal

24 September, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been receiving a lot of praise for his recent performances.

The young defensive midfielder has been crucial to West Ham’s upturn in form in the recent weeks.

Popular pundit Danny Murphy believes that the Hammers should look to tie the player down to a long term contract now.

Rice has less than two years remaining on his current contract and West Ham cannot afford to lose him. The 19-year-old is arguably the best young prospect at the club right now.

Murphy has warned West Ham that if they do not act quickly, they will lose the player to a top six club.

The versatile midfielder can operate in defence as well and he could go onto become a real star for the Londoners in future.

Murphy added that Rice’s performances against Everton and Chelsea have taken him to the next level and the club needs to look after him and reward him with a new deal.

Sky Sports are claiming that the player will sign a new deal with West Ham and the club are hopeful of striking an agreement soon.

West Ham fans react to Issa Diop's display vs Chelsea
Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham youngster Declan Rice

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com