Danny Higginbotham believes Kalvin Phillips will be in the Premier League next season with or without Leeds United

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was wanted by a couple of Premier League sides during the summer transfer window, but the club held on to their star player and handed him a new deal.
The 23-year-old will now hope to lead the Elland Road outfit to top-flight promotion at the end of the campaign after last season’s disappointment, but Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham believes he will be in the Premier League next season with or without Leeds.
“He’s an exceptional talent.” 🤩
“It’s not just how well he defends the defenders but it’s his distribution." 👏
“He’ll be in the PL next season, with or without Leeds.” ⬆️@Higginbotham05 explains why #LUFC’s Kalvin Phillips should be in with a chance of going to Euro 2020 🏴 pic.twitter.com/IVbafs4nyv
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 19, 2019
He also believes the exceptional Phillips has what it takes to play for England at the European Championships next summer, and it will be interesting to see if the midfielder can force his way into Gareth Southgate’s star-studded squad.
The Leeds academy graduate has featured in all 16 Championship games of the campaign so far, scoring the winner and only goal in the victory against Birmingham, and also providing an assist in the 2-0 victory against Barnsley.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently third in the table following an impressive start to the season, and are one of the favourites to finish in top-two and seal automatic promotion.
Failure to do so will almost certainly result to Phillips’ and Bielsa’s departures, and it will be interesting to see how Leeds fare going forward this season.