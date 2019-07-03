Daniel Levy to Tanguy Ndombele’s agents on Monday: “You are not leaving here without having signed with us.”

Tottenham Hotspur have made French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele their club-record signing after he sealed a six-year deal worth £62.77 million.
The 22-year-old has been manager Mauricio Pochettino’s top target all-summer, and the Argentine will be glad he finally landed his man.
Ndombele is seen as the perfect long-term replacement for Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele who left Tottenham for China in January, and snapping him up is a huge statement of intent from the North Londoners.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy made sure he got the best deal available, and what he told the representatives of the France international on Monday proved he wanted to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.
According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), the Tottenham chief told Ndombele’s agents in the first hours of negotiations: “You are not leaving here without having signed with us.”
An agreement with Lyon had been sealed over the weekend, but talks over personal agreement and terms with the player and his agents dragged on until Tuesday morning.
Ndombele’s representatives succeeded in making the midfielder one of Tottenham’s highest earners, and he is expected to link up with his new teammates when pre-season preparations kick-off on July 12.