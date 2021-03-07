Crystal Palace join Burnley in race to sign John Lundstram

Crystal Palace could compete with Burnley in the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram this summer, a report from The Mirror claims.

The 27-year-old was hugely impressive in his maiden Premier League season with the Blades last term, registering five goals and three assists from 34 outings.





However, he has not been able to replicate the performances this term with only two assists from 23 appearances, and the same can be said about the rest of the squad.

The Blades are currently 12 points adrift of safety with only 10 games left and they appear on course to be relegated to the Championship next term.

Amidst this, Lundstram has shown no indication that he could extend his contract which expires in June and he may be available on a free transfer this summer.

Burnley are reportedly monitoring the player’s situation and it is claimed that Roy Hodgson’s side have also entered the pursuit of the midfielder.

Sportslens view:

There could be a squad rebuild at Palace this summer with as many as 13 players having their contracts expiring at the end of June.

It is unlikely that all of them will head for the exit door and the likes of Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt could be handed extensions.

Still, the south London outfit are likely to bring in fresh faces and Lundstram should be a quality signing for them on a free transfer.

The former Everton graduate was a key figure for the Blades in their 10th-placed league finish last term where he displayed his box-to-box abilities.

It has not quite been the same this season but a move to a new surrounding could help him revive his form.

Palace are in need of a creative central midfielder in their ranks and Lundstram could be the solution.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com