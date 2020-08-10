Cody Drameh may have dropped a big hint that he is joining Leeds

Leeds United have been linked with a host of players already but the Whites are yet to sign a player this summer.

Last week, The Mail claimed Leeds were set to complete a deal for Cody Drameh. The Whites have agreed a deal with Fulham to sign the youngster for a fee in the region of £1 million.





Leeds have promised him that he will be given regular game time which has tempted him to consider a switch to Elland Road.

He has entered the final 12 months of his Fulham contract, and may have just dropped a big hint that he is about to sign for Leeds.

Drameh has dropped a hint about his next move after he followed Leeds on Instagram.

Following Leeds on Instagram can be seen as a suggestion that he could be about to sign a deal at the Yorkshire club.

The 18-year-old is one of Fulham’s highly-rated full-back talents. He is yet to make his senior debut for the club, but the England Under-18 international has already managed 39 outings for the Under-23’s.

Last season, Drameh played 17 times in Premier League 2. He has shown his versatility by playing at right-back, left-back, right-wing and even at centre-back. He provided seven assists as well.

That Leeds have assured him of game time shows that Bielsa rates him highly. He could be an excellent signing at such a low price.