Christian Eriksen’s agent reveals Tottenham Hotspur rejected huge bids from three clubs last summer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen wants to leave the London club this summer, and his agent Martin Schoots has confirmed that the player indeed wants out.
The Denmark international is expected to join Real Madrid having expressed his willingness to do so, and Spurs are expected to allow him to leave as they risk losing him for nothing next summer.
Eriksen’s agent has revealed that three clubs ready to pay big money were keen on the player’s signature last summer, but Tottenham knocked back their bids.
The former Ajax midfielder also wasn’t bent on leaving at the time, but he now wants an exit as he seeks a new challenge.
“Last season there were three clubs, two English and one foreign, interested in paying a huge amount to Spurs,” Schoots told Standard Sport.
“For the club it was then a no-go area and for Christian not a must-have. I have the impression we are in a new situation now.”
Spurs emerged as the 2018-19 Champions League runners-up after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in their first-ever European Cup final on Saturday.
They also finished in top-four for the fourth season running in the Premier League, but their overachievement and a new deal – that would more than double his current £70,000-a-week wage – aren’t enough to keep Eriksen from leaving.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will definitely make sure they get the best deal out of the player’s sale, and manager Mauricio Pochettino now has the task of finding a quality replacement for the Dane.