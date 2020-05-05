Christian Eriksen says he would have liked to leave Tottenham Hotspur in different circumstances, insists he has better chance of winning something at Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he would have liked to leave Tottenham Hotspur in different circumstances following his exit in January.
Having refused to sign a contract extension and with only a few months left on his deal before becoming a free agent, Spurs were left with no choice than to sell the 28-year-old.
The Denmark international left North London after six-and-a-half years to join the Serie A giants, and he further incensed Tottenham fans by claiming he has a better chance of winning something at Inter.
Eriksen came close to landing silverware at Spurs but only ended up with the League Cup and Champions League runners-up medals.
“It seemed the right move for me, as they were very eager to sign me, and that’s important for a player to know he is wanted. It meant they would’ve done anything to bring me in,” Eriksen told Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten (via Football Italia).
“Some Tottenham fans got angry when I said in a BBC interview that I had a better chance of winning something at Inter, but that is the truth, there are many stronger teams in England.
“There will always be people at Spurs who are angry with me, but the vast majority of fans were positive and I liked playing for that club. I met some lovely people and have fond memories. I would’ve liked to leave in different circumstances, but that’s not how football works.”
The Dane’s last league titles came at Ajax, and he fancies his chances of winning the Serie A at Inter.
Antonio Conte’s men are nine points behind league leaders Juventus with one game in hand, and the campaign is expected to resume with 12 rounds of games still left to be played.
It will be interesting to see if Eriksen can help his side to silverware this season and going forward, but without a doubt, he has a greater chance of winning something at Inter compared to Tottenham given the quality of the squad and opposition available.