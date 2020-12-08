Christian Eriksen linked with a move to West Ham

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a return to the Premier League and it seems that a London club is interested in signing him.

According to Eurosport, West Ham United are keen on signing the former Tottenham midfielder and they could make an offer for him when the transfer window reopens in January.





The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to establish himself as a key player at Inter Milan and the Italian outfit are prepared to cut their losses on him.

Eriksen signed for Inter Milan in January and he is yet to hold down a regular starting berth under Antonio Conte.

The midfielder has started just three league games and one Champions League game this season and he is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

It is evident that Christian Eriksen is struggling to adapt to Serie A and a return to the Premier League might be the best option for him.

He was one of the best players in England during his time at Tottenham and a return to his comfort zone could allow him to resurrect his career.

There is no doubt that West Ham could use some extra creativity in their midfield but it will be interesting to see how David Moyes accommodates Christian Eriksen in his starting lineup.

West Ham have mostly used the 5-4-1 formation this season and Eriksen will struggle to fit in that system. The Inter Milan midfielder needs to play as the number ten and Moyes will have to change his system to fit the 28-year-old.

In terms of quality, there is no doubt that Eriksen will be a superb acquisition for West Ham United and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer next month.