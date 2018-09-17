Chris Sutton questions Marco Silva’s pedigree

Everton crashed to a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham yesterday.
The Toffees struggled to deal with the Hammers’ attack and individual errors cost them the game.
Marco Silva’s side have made a poor start to the season and the former Watford boss will be under a lot of pressure to turn it around.
The Portuguese manager has been backed sufficiently in the transfer window but the team is yet to show real signs of progress. Everton are still leaking goals at the back and they are lacking in goals upfront.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has questioned Silva’s pedigree after the game.
The BBC Pundit said: “Have they flattered to deceive under Marco Silva? Is he a bit of a myth? It’s a big job…is he up to the task?”.
It will be interesting to see if Silva can turn it around soon enough. There is no doubt that Everton have a decent squad and they are underperforming.
Injuries have played a part in their poor form, but Silva needs to get more out of his players.