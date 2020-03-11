Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker react as RB Leipzig dump Tottenham Hotspur out of the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur were dumped out of the Champions League round-of-16 by RB Leipzig last night following a 3-0 defeat in the second-leg of the tie.
The North Londoners had lost 1-0 at home during the first-leg and were looking to overturn the deficit in Germany.
However, Leipzig were too much for them to handle, and Spurs have now gone six games across all competitions without a victory – the longest boss Jose Mourinho had gone without a win in his managerial career.
Recent injuries to the Tottenham attack haven’t done them any favours, but yesterday’s loss further exposed their defensive frailties, and the Portuguese has a lot of work to do with his squad over the summer break.
Spurs are very likely to miss out on Champions League football next term with seven points between them and fourth-placed Chelsea.
They host Manchester United on Sunday, and with the fifth-place finishing team likely to play in the elite European competition next season if Manchester City’s ban is upheld, the result of the game could have a huge say on Tottenham’s campaign.
Not many will fancy Mourinho to beat the Red Devils, though, and many believe the Portuguese no longer has what it takes to be called one of the best managers in the world right now.
Football pundit Chris Sutton believes the North London team have regressed under him, reacting thus to yesterday’s elimination on Twitter:
Spurs have gone backwards under Jose… Leipzig miles ahead and they cost far less to put together… wonder which excuse will be used tonight ??
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 10, 2020
Spurs were hoping to draw inspiration from last season’s semifinals against Ajax when they came from 3-0 down on aggregate to qualify for the finals after scoring thrice in the second-half.
Leipzig were the better team across 180 minutes, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t resist mocking Tottenham after the Germans bagged their third goal of the night:
Can’t see Spurs coming back from this.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2020